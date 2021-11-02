QC daycare serving families with long working hours still struggling to find employees to hire

A daycare in Moline is offering childcare for parents working the early first shift, second shift and even Saturdays. Like many businesses, the Heritage Academy and Learning Center struggles with finding employees.

The owners of Heritage Academy and Learning Center said they wanted to have long work hours since most daycares start operating at 7:00 a.m. They started the business because they knew the struggle they had with their children.

They opened the daycare during the pandemic and have seen the need parents have had during this time. They said they wanted to target the population with varied working hours and give those families somewhere their children can come to be in an educational environment.