QC development receives part of $55.7 million for new supportive housing

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board has announced the conditional award of more than $55.7 million in state and federal resources that will finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state – with one project in Silvis.

Awarded under Round VIII of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program, the money will support the construction and rehabilitation of 10 developments containing 259 units of affordable housing for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations.

Apoyo Village in Silvis is a new construction development sponsored by the Rock Island County Housing Finance Corp. and the Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County. Built on a currently vacant site, the three-story building will create 24 one-, two- and three-bedroom units set aside for extremely low-income households and residents with mental health needs, the release says.

To further support the success of residents over the long term, the housing will be integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help these households maintain their housing stability, health, and independence, a news release says.

“My administration understands that affordable housing and accessible housing go hand in hand when it comes to supporting our residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $55 million investment to develop hundreds of new supportive units is the next step in our efforts to tackle housing instability for all Illinoisans, building on the $75 million affordable housing investment we made last summer and the hundreds of millions of dollars we’ve deployed to renters and homeowners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every resident deserves the basic foundation on which to build a good life for themselves and their families, and this work continues until we can give it to them.”

Related Local 4 News stories Rock Island County housing group wins $7 million in new funding, eyes new Silvis development

“The pandemic has made it impossible to ignore that stable housing is critical to our health and wellness, and that is especially true for those facing the challenges of homelessness, disability, and poverty,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “Supportive housing is a cost-effective and equitable solution to the cycle of crisis, homelessness and institutionalization, and we are grateful to have the support of the Pritzker administration as we work to ensure that stable housing and supportive services are available and open to every Illinois resident who need them.”

In addition to stable housing, developments financed under the program help residents access a range of elective supportive services appropriate to individual needs and preferences, including case management, health services and referrals, and employment resources.

Financing for this round was awarded from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the National Housing Trust Fund, and the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. In addition, Authority-administered rental assistance was committed under the Long-Term Operating Support and HOME programs.

The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional settings.

Developments funded by the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons with disabilities, veterans, and other residents who face barriers to stable housing. The program also encourages program sponsors to partner with a health and hospital system, coordinate with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and DCFS grantees to house young adults aging out of DCFS care, or meet the housing and service needs of justice-involved individuals as they return to their communities.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.