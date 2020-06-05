QC Disaster Recovery Fund announces $400K in awards, surpasses $1M in grants

More than $1 million has been granted by the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support eastern Iowa and western Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes an additional $400,000 announced this week to support non-profits in Rock Island County, Carroll County and Whiteside County. The $400,000 in funds were made available by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker to help non-profits serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition has distributed dollars from that fund to organizations like the Quad Cities Community Foundation to proactively make grants to organizations.

“We are deeply honored to have been trusted with getting these critical resources out the door and into the hands of nonprofits supporting basic human needs in northwestern Illinois,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Over the past few months, we have gained a strong understanding of the most pressing needs of our region during the pandemic—and are humbled to provide this leadership in partnership with the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.”

In Rock Island County, 12 organizations have received a total of $245,000 in new or additional support from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund:

Alternatives for Older Adults, for direct support of seniors—$10,000

Community Health Care, for curbside and off-site care and testing—$25,000

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., for housing and shelter support—$30,000

Project NOW Community Action Agency, for emergency assistance—$25,000

River Bend Foodbank, for provision of food—$50,000

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, for housing and shelter support—$30,000

SAL Family and Community Services, for child care—$10,000

Quad Cities Open Network – Supplemental Emergency Action Program, for emergency assistance—$15,000

Transitions Mental Health, for mental health services—$20,000

Two Rivers YMCA, for child care—$10,000

World Relief of the Quad Cities, for bilingual outreach and support for immigrants and refugees—$10,000

YWCA of the Quad Cities, for child care—$10,000

An additional $50,000 has been awarded in Carroll County, Illinois, in partnership with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation. Also, $105,000 has been awarded in Whiteside County, Illinois, in partnership with Fulton Association for Community Enrichment and Morrison Area Community Foundation. Each of these groups is a geographic affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is home to six geographic affiliates outside the immediate service area of Rock Island and Scott Counties. Because of the partnerships with these local community leaders in Carroll and Whiteside counties, the Quad Cities Community Foundation was able to grant additional dollars to these counties.

“This pandemic is hitting communities large and small very hard, and we are so grateful to the local leadership of our geographic affiliates to work alongside us in identifying the greatest opportunities for impact in their counties,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund is helping local leaders to step up and support neighbors most in need of support right now. Illinois’ COVID-19 Response Fund, alongside the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, will continue to do all it can with the generous donations entrusted to us.”

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund continues to accept donations and is continuing to grant dollars out as they become available. Currently, every dollar donated is being matched with two dollars by Lynn and Dennis Quinn of Bettendorf. To give, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org.