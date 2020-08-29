QC Disaster Relief collecting supplies for hurricane devastated Gulf Coast

The QC Disaster Relief is collecting supplies for the section of the Gulf Coast that was devastated by Hurricane Laura.

The organization is planning to load and directly send at least two 53′ tractor trailers to agencies in the relief zone in Louisiana and Texas the week of September 1.

They are asking for the following supplies:

Cots and air mattresses

Non-perishable food

Respiratory masks (N95 minimum)

Diapers and formula

Bath towels

Bed linens

Toiletry items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products, etc.)

Toilet paper Paper towels

Bottled water

Heavy duty garbage bags

Rubber gloves

Laundry detergent

Dish detergent

Plastic totes with lids and 5 gallon buckets with lids

Packing tape and duct tape

Bubble wrap

Borax Bleach

Disinfectants

Carpet Cleaner

Multi-purpose cleaners/degreasers

Mold removal/remediation product

Permanent markers

Chainsaws

Shot vacs

Generators

Supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

The Apostolic Sanctuary, 1501 John Deere Parkway, Silvis, Illinois – drop off through Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Farmers Insurance (Dave Williams), 2800 41st Street, Moline, Illinois – drop off Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 1100 1st Avenue, Silvis, Illinois – drop off Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Farmers Insurance (Antwony Doss), 3717 North Brady Street, Suite 2, Davenport, Iowa – drop off Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additional drop off locations may be added.

For updates about drop off locations and more information about the collection, visit the QC Disaster Relief Facebook page.