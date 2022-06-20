A QC distillery is now pouring their famous cocktails at a new downtown Davenport location. Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire “soft opened” their “Downtown Lounge” at 318 East 2nd St. over the weekend.

The building houses their new cocktail bar and will also house a new state-of-the-art bottling line to help the distillery expand distribution. “This is an exciting chance for us to leverage our growth in the larger market to add a vibrant spot to downtown Davenport.” owner Ryan Burchett said in a Monday release. “Having an existing brand and reputation from our space in LeClaire makes the new Davenport location an easy expansion for us.”

A view of the new Mississippi River Distilling Co. downtown lounge in downtown Davenport.

The big addition for fans of the distillery will be a new location to enjoy their famous cocktails in downtown Davenport. Co-owner Garrett Burchett thinks that is news people will be excited to hear.

“We have so many fans in the Quad Cities who like to come to LeClaire every now and then, but the drive keeps them from enjoying our cocktails at other times,” he said in the release. “The Downtown Lounge brings a familiar flavor, but with a whole new look and feel that uniquely fits Davenport.”

The distillery is maintaining all their current operations in LeClaire with a production facility, cocktail house and their recently opened Celebration Center event venue. Thanks to recently legislation passed in Iowa, the distillery is allowed to have a second retail location in an up-and-coming area of Davenport.

“We’re really excited about the location. This is a corridor of downtown that is evolving into a hot spot,” said Garrett. “New streetscaping and revitalized buildings on both sides of the street will make this area a wonderful entertainment destination.”

Part of the MRDC Celebration Center at the LeClaire location, 303 N. Cody Road.

The distillery is also taking advantage of the Downtown Davenport Partnership improvement grant program and working with the city of Davenport Small Business Loan program to help pull the project together.

“Davenport is doing a great job of making opportunities available to help draw small businesses downtown.” said Ryan. “It’s exciting that the community has the resources to help make this project a reality.”

“MRDC’s expansion to downtown Davenport is a welcome addition to our growing family of the Quad Cities’ best and most-beloved local brands,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership. “Their new facility is a perfect fit on East 2nd Street, and we’re eager to see MRDC bring its unique character and top-notch product to the neighborhood.”

The distillery has extensively renovated the building to capitalize on the history and architecture of the historic building. “We’re showcasing the history of this building on Motor Row,” Garrett said of its location in Motor Row Historic District, named to the National Register of Historic Places. “We tried to accentuate parts of the architecture to bring that history back to life in a new way.”

The Mississippi River Distilling Company Downtown Lounge is open seven days a week —

Monday-Wednesday – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday – 4 p.m. to midnight

Sunday – Noon to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to participate in the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 24 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit MRDC’s website.