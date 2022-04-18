A doggie daycare in Moline is sending support to animals in Ukraine. Owner Chase Suchy said they’ve raised about $100 in one day.



“My manager, Julie,when I brought this up, said something along the lines of ‘You know, I think a lot of people want to help but maybe feel helpless because they don’t know what they can do to help.'”

“So this is giving people something to do,” said Suchy. “I’ve got a tub in my lobby and I’m accepting cash and check donations up until the end of April. And this may get extended we’ll see how this goes we just started we’ve had a hand full of donations already.”



Toni and her husband John Stotts decided to donate when they knew where the money was going.



“I know that, some places, they won’t be able to take them. I think it’s really important. I already donated to the people of Ukraine so I’m happy to be able to donate to the animals too,” said Stotts. “We’re just devastated every night when we see the news with the people and the animals, how terrible it is for them in Ukraine. I’m really glad to help.”



Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Contented Canines, 120 34th St., Moline.