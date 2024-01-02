Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Dog Park, 4701 Devils Glen Road, is reopening later this week along with other dog parks in the Quad Cities.

In late November, several dog parks in the area closed due to increasing health concerns surrounding the spread of an infectious respiratory disease in dogs, according to a Tuesday release from the city of Bettendorf. After consulting with local veterinarians and the Bettendorf Dog Park Alliance, there were a limited number of cases throughout the month of December in Iowa and Illinois and the spread has slowed.

In late November, The American Veterinary Medical Association recmmended that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained.

Parks & Recreation Departments in the Quad Cities have reevaluated their closures and will reopen their dog parks on Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6, the release said. As a reminder, dog park users must follow all posted dog park rules – including making sure their dogs are up to date on vaccinations and staying home if their dogs show signs of illness.

The dog parks reopening will be: