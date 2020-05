A second Domino’s in Rock Island opened at 4200 Blackhawk Road in November.

Domino’s stores in the Quad Cities are looking to hire around 50 people.

Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Full- and part-time positions are available.

Officials say Domino’s has continued to provide pizza during the pandemic and more staffing is needed to keep up with the demand.

You can apply for jobs on their website