The City of Rock Island will have lane closures beginning June 3.

According to a release, 24th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues will have the two northbound lanes closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Drivers should expect travel delays through the work process.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location. Completion and

resumption of normal traffic is expected to be Monday, June 6.



(City of Rock Island Public Works Department)

Drivers are reminded to follow all posted construction signs for detour directions and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

