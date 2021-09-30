QC drivers urged to use alternate routes amidst reconstruction project

Road work resumed on Grandview Avenue in Muscatine Thursday.

The northbound lane of Grandview Avenue from Oregon to Pearl is closed to traffic as paving begins in that section of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project. Construction plans are to pave the two west side lanes from Franklin to Oregon. The east side lane will be utilized by the cement trucks delivering concrete.

Officials with the City of Muscatine urge drivers to stick to established detours to avoid hazards from construction activity. The main detour route is from Grandview to Houser to Hershey, and back to Mississippi Drive to continue north on Business 61. An alternate detour is from Grandview to Sampson to Stewart Road/Oregon to Warren to Liberty, to Grandview, and to Mississippi Drive.