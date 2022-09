Tyler Murray of Buffalo Center was awarded the Grand Champion Bull and Champion Iowa Bull banners in the Angus Show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Schroeder Angus of Clarence received Reserve Grand Champion Bull.

Hartzell Angus of Moscow claimed the Premier Exhibitor title, and Kyndall Burns of Oxford received the Premier Breeder title.

Results that include Quad-City area winners are:

ANGUS

Late Senior Heifer Calf — November & December, 2021

1) Reagan Claussen, Walcott

2) Sugar Maple Angus, Bloomington, Wis.

3) Dkt Angus Farms, Ottumwa

4) Dkt Angus Farms, Ottumwa

Early Summer Yearling Heifer — May & June, 2021

1) Catie Collison, Lake City

2) Sacred Silence Farm, Ocala, Fla.

3) Webster Farms, Walker

4) Lane Rigdon, Mediapolis

5) Jackson Heindel, Columbus Junction

6) Kyle Deppe, Dewitt

7) Breeze Hill Angus, State Center

8) Elise Engle, Colfax

9) Reagan Claussen, Walcott

April Junior Yearling Heifer — April, 2021

1) Madison Collison, Rockwell City

2) Hartzell Angus, Moscow

3) Krusemark Family Farm, Burlington, Wis.

4) Reed Family Farms, Ottumwa

5) Breeze Hill Angus, State Center

6) Ellie Weaver, Dougherty

7) Sienknecht Cattle Co, Gladbrook

8) Carter Schroeder, Pella

9) Kael Chapman, Tipton

10) Lexie Olson, Center Point

Late Senior Yearling Heifer — November & December, 2020

1) Kyle Deppe, Dewitt

2) Ruby Cattle Company, Murray

3) R&R Stock Farm, Greene

4) Sugar Maple Angus, Bloomington, Wis.

5) Dylan Bieber, Waukon

6) Dkt Angus Farms, Ottumwa

Champion & Reserve Junior Female

(Champion) Mycah Weaver, Dougherty

(Reserve) Austin Foss, Saint Ansgar

Champion & Reserve Senior Female

(Champion) Wicked Angus, Kalona

(Reserve) Kyle Deppe, Dewitt