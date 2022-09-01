WEG/I80 of Geneva, Neb., claimed Champion Ram, as well as first place Premier Exhibitor honors, in the Shropshire Sheep show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
SS Shrops of Davenport won Champion Ewe.
The Premier Exhibitor award is given to the exhibitor who scores the most points based upon class placings during the breed’s show.
Complete results are:
SHROPSHIRE
Yearling Ram
1) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 21-12, 1/14/2021, 466535
Fall Ram Lamb
1) Kish-Flock Shropshire, Farmersburg, Kish-Flock 21-5 Amos M, 10/16/2021, M469506
January Ram Lamb
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-221, 1/15/2022, 470474
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Pink 10, 1/18/2022, M470282
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 22-16, 1/21/2022, 468900
February Ram Lamb
1) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Pink 14, 2/10/2022, M470283
2) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-225, 2/15/2022, 470475
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 22-26, 2/17/2022, 468901
March & After Ram Lamb
1) Kish-Flock Shropshire, Farmersburg, Kish-Flock 22-3, 3/10/2022, M469507
Pair of Ram Lambs
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops, 2/17/2022
Yearling Ewe
1) SS Shrops, Davenport, BWB 2131, 2/14/2021, 466654
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Dark Purple 36, 3/3/2021, M467206
3) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., B-123, 1/12/2021, 468429
4) SS Shrops, Davenport, BWB 2130, 2/11/2021, 466653
5) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Dark Purple 8, 1/17/2021, M467202
6) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., B-128, 1/3/2021, 468426
7) Kish-Flock Shropshire, Farmersburg, Kish-Flock 21-1, 3/5/2021, M469502
Pair of Yearling Ewes
1) SS Shrops, Davenport, BWB, 2/14/2021
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
Fall Ewe Lamb
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-214, 12/31/2021
2) Kish-Flock Shropshire, Farmersburg, Kish-Flock 21-4 Tatum, 10/15/2021, M469503
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 21-45, 9/15/2021, 468881
4) Warren Mott, Neponset, Ill., BWB 2153, 9/18/2021, 469077
January Ewe Lamb
1) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 22-5, 1/4/2022, 468886
2) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-219, 1/15/2022
3) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Pink 8, 1/17/2022, Pending
4) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 22-11, 1/3/2022, 468844
February Ewe Lamb
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-215, 2/15/2022
2) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops 22-25, 2/17/2022, 468896
3) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Pink 12, 2/14/2022, M470278
4) Warren Mott, Neponset, Ill., SS Shrops 22-23, 2/2/2022, 468895
March & After Ewe Lamb
1) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber Shrops Pink 39, 3/4/2022, M470280
2) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., R-220, 3/3/2022
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops, 1/4/2022
4) Warren Mott, Neponset, Ill., SS Shrops, 2/2/2022
Pair of Lambs
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops, 1/4/2022
4) Kish-Flock Shropshire, Farmersburg
Young Flock
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops, 1/4/2022
Flock
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb.
2) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown
3) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops, 1/4/2022
Champion & Reserve Ram
Champion) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., WEG Jamuary Ram Lamb
Reserve) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber January Ram Lamb 2nd
Champion & Reserve Ewe
Champion) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS
Reserve) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., WEG
Premier Exhibitor
1) WEG/I80, Geneva, Neb., WEG
2) SS Shrops, Davenport, SS Shrops
3) Rueber Shropshires, Marshalltown, Rueber