The Grand Champion Bull was awarded to DebV of Treynor in the Limousin Cattle Show judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

The entry of Jim and Becky Venner of Breda won Reserve Grand Champion Bull honors.

Grand Champion Female was exhibited by Dawson Book of Logan. Baier Limousin of Griswold received Reserve Grand Champion Female.

Other results that include Quad City winners:

Spring Bull Calf — On or After March 1, 2022

1) Jaelyn Anderson, Garner, ANJR Kanye 648K, 3/2/2022

2) Mason Peeters, Davenport, Emma’s Dirty Booger, 6/3/2022

Summer Yearling Female — May 1 – June 30, 2021

1) Mason Peeters, Davenport, Franklin Taylor, 6/7/2021

2) Brewer Family Farms, Dallas Center, BWDJ Beth 087J, 5/5/2021

April Junior Yearling Female — April 1-30, 2021

1) Owen Powell, Blue Grass, Carley F. Betty, 4/30/2021

Cow/Calf Pair

1) Mason Peeters, Davenport, Emma (WITH CALF 06/03/2022), 5/26/2020

Produce of Dam

1) Baier Limousin, Griswold

2) DebV, Treynor

3) Mason Peeters, Davenport, Franklin Taylor, 6/7/2021

Champion & Reserve Division III Female

Champion Mason Peeters, Davenport, Franklin Taylor

Reserve Brewer Family Farms, Dallas Center, BWDJ Beth 087J