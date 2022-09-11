Young Cattle Company of Lexington, Ill., took home Grand Champion Horned Female in the Hereford Show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Tyler Davisson of Calamus received Reserve Champion Horned Female and Champion Iowa Horned Female.

Tjardes Farms of Foosland, Ill., claimed Grand Champion Bull. Young Cattle Company received Reserve Grand Champion Bull.

Putz Cattle & Working Aussies of Otley earned Champion Iowa Bull.

Results that include Quad Cities entrants include:

HEREFORD

Horned Senior Heifer Calf — Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021

1) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, MAV Cotton”s Laura, 11/22/2021

2) Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., Happ 1327 Valerie 2179 ET, 11/5/2021

3) PAW Livestock, LLC, Pleasantville, PAW 41H Homegirl Tina 148, 12/19/2021

4) Circle S Ranch, Stewartville, Minn., CSR Saige’s Cash Currency 125S, 12/14/2021

Horned Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 – April 30, 2021

1) Brenda Stewart, Bloomfield, K Shelbys 414, 3/5/2021

2) Putz Cattle & Working Aussies, Otley, NH FANCY 149, 3/17/2021

3) Sayre Hereford Farm, Arenzville, Ill., N/R 628 Razzberry 020J, 3/5/2021

4) Kennedy Rife, Columbus Jct, KRR JETTE’S BEST LIFE, 4/10/2021

5) C&J Genetics, West Bend, KCW Cotton’s Diana 415J ET, 4/17/2021

6) Brincks Farm, Fredericksburg, BRINCKS PRIME AXIS, 3/5/2021

Horned Junior Yearling Heifer — Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2021

1) Espenscheid Cattle, Traer, OCC BOBBIE 103, 2/28/2021

2) Wagner Farms, Hampton, JCC OCC Miley 05ET, 1/20/2021

3) TS Cattle Company, Centerville, Wis., SAS Ms Jeanie 7J, 2/2/2021

4) Kennedy Rife, Columbus Jct, HH DEBBIE’S TIA 121, 2/1/2021

5) Mente Family Herefords, Tipton, K7 E33 LASS 2116, 2/1/2021

Polled Early Summer Yrlg Heifer — May 1 – June 15, 2021

1) Richardson Farms, Capron, Ill., RF COPACABANA 10J, 5/10/2021

2) Triple H Show Stock, Gilman, CCS Diana 101J ET, 5/4/2021

3) Chase Jackson, Tipton, JHF MS 178F Dunkirk J65J, 5/5/2021

4) Lind Polled Herefords, Rushford, Minn., LIND MISS JOURNEY 18J, 5/3/2021

5) Sawyer Claussen, Stockton, Ww Viking Princess 87j, 5/10/2021

6) Longnecker Cattle Company, Ames, MIE PEPPER 152J, 5/3/2021

Polled Spring Yearling Heifer

1) Logan Schroeder, Pella, BAJA Scarlet, 4/2/2021

2) Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., Spin Biggs Vanna 8J, 4/4/2021

3) Daran Becker, Indianola, TH MGT MISS Casino Girl 2023, 4/4/2021

4) Smith Black Herefords, Newton, BLACKS SENSATIONAL PERCY 21 ET, 4/3/2021

5) Mindy Atkinson, Belle Plaine, ENGLISH RIVER FANCY 2102, 4/3/2021

6) Gylfe Farms, Beresford, S.D., ESF 818 NICOLE 146, 4/5/2021

Polled Junior Yearling Heifer

1) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, Mav Willow, 2/10/2021

2) Sayre Hereford Farm, Arenzville, Ill., DJR TJ KS Joy 101, 2/5/2021

3) R&r Cattle Company, Wilton, JM Eyeshadow 1J, 2/5/2021

4) Rainbow Herefords, Volin, S.D., RH MISS CRACKET ROSE 120, 2/2/2021

Polled Junior Yearling Heifer

1) Richardson Farms, Capron, Ill., BSC 4102 J LO 101ET, 1/26/2021

2) TS Cattle Company, Centerville, Wis., SAS Ms Jiovanni 5J, 1/20/2021

3) BJK Farms, Vinton, Churchill Lady 126J ET, 1/11/2021

4) Grant Wilson, Donahue, PH 6011 Belle 105, 1/14/2021

5) Mente Family Herefords, Tipton, K7 21G LASS 2105, 1/27/2021

Senior Bull Calf — Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021

1) Petersen Herefords, De Witt, PH F102 Fernando 204, 12/26/2021

Senior Bull Calf — Aug. 1 – Oct. 31, 2021

1) Tjardes Farms, Foosland, Ill., RPH TJ COLD ROLLED STEEL 2J, 10/2/2021

Late Summer Yearling Bull — June 16 – July 31, 2021

1) Riggan Ag LLC, Tiffin, RIGG 8815 5E PANDEMIC 8I, 6/23/2021

2) Gwendalyn Brix, Logan, BX BATTLE CRY 0321, 6/17/2021

Junior Yearling Bull — Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2021

1) Tjardes Farms, Foosland, Ill., TJ 2296 DOUBLE DOWN 101, 1/21/2021

2) Black Cattle Co., Batavia, BG 84F PERFECTO 88J, 2/7/2021

3) Rainbow Herefords, Volin, S.D., RH RIP Wheeler 115, 2/1/2021

4) Grant Wilson, Donahue, Wilson’s Abe 2101, 2/18/2021

Senior Yearling Bull — Aug. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

1) R&r Cattle Company, Wilton, KRR Helius Hutton, 9/15/2020

Get of Sire

1) R&r Cattle Company, Wilton

2) PAW Livestock, LLC, Pleasantville

Best Six Head

1) Paw Livestock, Llc, Pleasantville

2) R&r Cattle Company, Wilton

3) Tom Heidt, Lockridge

Champion & Reserve Horned Senior Heifer Calf

(Champion) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, MAV Cottons Laura

(Reserve) Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., Happ 1327 Valerie

(Champion) Young Cattle Company, Lexington, Ill., YCC Ms Fern

(Reserve) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, MAV Cottons Laura

Champion Iowa Horned Female

Champion) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, MAV Cottons Laura

Champion & Reserve Polled Junior Heifer Calf

(Champion) Espenscheid Cattle, Traer, TSE Ms Karly

(Reserve) Tom Heidt, Lockridge, K7 Matty

(Champion) Logan Schroeder, Pella, BAJA Scarlet

(Reserve) Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., Spin Biggs Vanna

Champion & Reserve Polled Senior Yearling Heifer

(Champion) Tyler Davisson, Calamus, MAV Cottons Wren

(Reserve) H&M Show Cattle, Blakesburg, H&M Addies Peaches

Champion & Reserve Senior Bull Calf

(Champion) Tjardes Farms, Foosland, Ill., RPH TJ Cold Rolled Steel

(Reserve) Petersen Herefords, De Witt, PH F102 Fernando

Premier Breeder

(Champion) Logan Schroeder, Pella, BAJA Scarlet

Champion & Reserve Senior Bull Calf

(Champion) Tjardes Farms, Foosland, Ill., RPH TJ Cold Rolled Steel

(Reserve) Petersen Herefords, De Witt, PH F102 Fernando