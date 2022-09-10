Stella Belknap of Mediapolis was awarded the Grand Champion Hawkeye Market Swine banner at the Hawkeye Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Jack and Lauren Van Hauen of Ames received Reserve Grand Champion Hawkeye Market Swine.

Results that include Quad City winners include:

HAWKEYE MARKET SWINE

Purebred Duroc Barrows & Gilts

1) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

2) Jack And Lauren Van Hauen, Ames

3) Smitty Family Farms, Schaller

4) Maya McDonald, Avoca

5) Smitty Family Farms, Schaller

6) Greiman Farms, Waterloo

7) Lincoln Hawk, St Charles

8) Greiman Farms, Waterloo

9) Smitty Family Farms, Schaller

10) Kayden McDaniel, Mitchellville

11) Wiebbecke-Johnson Brothers, St. Ansgar

Purebred AOB Barrows & Gilts, Class 1

1) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

2) Tucker, Taylor & Treva Rohrig, Orient

3) Lincoln Hawk, St Charles

4) Ronald Hauser, Grinnell

5) Hansen Farms, Dallas Center

6) Hansen Farms, Dallas Center

7) Engler Land & Livestock, Cambridge

Crossbred Gilts, Class 2

1) Kannan Heindel, Columbus Junction

2) Ben Todd, Holstein

3) Jack And Lauren Van Hauen, Ames

4) Maya McDonald, Avoca

5) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

6) Oostenink Farms, Hull

7) Peters Family, Marshalltown

8) Frascht Farms, Charles City

9) Frank James, Perry

10) Frascht Farms, Charles City

11) Junis Cattle, Agency

Crossbred Barrows, Class 3

1) Stella Belknap, Mediapolis

2) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

3) Jack And Lauren Van Hauen, Ames

4) Garen Wilkerson, Morning Sun

5) Chris Warrick, Sully

6) Oostenink Farms, Hull

7) Oostenink Farms, Hull

8) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

9) Dead End Livestock, Colo

10) Frank James, Perry

11) Hughes Farms, Delmar

12) Scott Gaskill, Garner

Crossbred Barrows, Class 4

1) Frank James, Perry

2) Garen Wilkerson, Morning Sun

3) Kannan Heindel, Columbus Junction

4) Frascht Farms, Charles City

5) Dead End Livestock, Colo

6) Chris Warrick, Sully

7) Frascht Farms, Charles City

8) Greiman Farms, Waterloo

9) Heeren Showpigs, Jewell

10) Greiman Farms, Waterloo

Champion & Reserve Purebred Gilt/Barrow

(Champion) Wulf Brothers, Donahue

(Reserve) Jack And Lauren Van Hauen, Ames

Champion & Reserve Crossbred Barrow

(Champion) Stella Belknap, Mediapolis

(Reserve) Wulf Brothers, Donahue