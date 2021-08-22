QC Environmental Film Series begins Aug. 29

The QC Environmental Film Series, which will begin Aug. 29, will be presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action and Nahant Marsh.

Admission to all five films is $20, and it’s otherwise $5 per movie. Here’s a look at the lineup of movies that will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.:

Aug. 29: “Into the Canyon.” In 2016 filmmaker/photographer Pete McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko set out on a 750-mile journey on foot through the entire length of the Grand Canyon. From the outset, the challenge was far more than they bargained for. More people have stood on the moon than have completed a continuous through hike of the Canyon. McBride and Fedarko took a sectional approach, achieving a feat that many adventurers have taken decades to complete. Others have lost their lives trying. But their quest was more than just an endurance test – it was also a way to draw attention to the unprecedented threats facing one of our most revered landscapes.

Sept. 12: “Kiss the Ground.” This full-length documentary narrated by Woody Harrelson that sheds light on an “new, old approach” to farming called “regenerative agriculture” that has the potential to balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world.

Oct. 3: “An American Ascent.” In only a few decades the United States will become a majority-minority nation, as people of color will outnumber today’s white majority for the first time ever. Yet, a staggering number of people in this soon-to-be majority do not consider the outdoors a place for them. By taking on the grueling, 20,310-foot peak of the continent’s biggest mountain, nine African-American climbers set out to shrink this Adventure Gap by building a legacy of inclusion in the outdoor/adventure community.

Oct. 17: “Story of Plastic.” The film searing exposé reveals the ugly truth behind plastic pollution and the false solution of plastic recycling. It presents a cohesive timeline of how we got to our current global plastic pollution crisis and how the oil and gas industry has successfully manipulated the narrative around it. From the extraction of fossil fuels and plastic disposal to the global resistance fighting back, the movie is a life-changing film depicting one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

Nov. 24: “Sustainable Nation.” The new hour-long documentary from Imagination Productions, follows three individuals who are doing their part to bring sustainable water solutions to an increasingly thirsty planet. Using solutions developed in water-poor Israel, they are working to change the status quo of a world where one in ten people lacks access to safe drinking water. But water is just the beginning. The work of this visionary trio highlights the nexus between food, energy and water and underscores how solving these enormous challenges can help free women, and the world, from life-threatening poverty, illness and lack of opportunity.

To see trailers for the movies, for more information or to order tickets, visit here.