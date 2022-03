After more than a month of soaring gas prices, the price at the pump may have finally hit its peak.

According to AAA, gas prices in Illinois and Iowa have dropped an average of a few cents over the past week.

In Illinois, gas could be found at about $4.07 on Saturday, which is down from $4.13 on Thursday and $4.11 a week ago.

On the Iowa side, the price of gas Saturday was $3.82, down from $3.87 on Thursday and flat at $3.82 a week ago.