Jewish communities from all over North America are raising funds to help Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia’s ruthless and brutal invasion.

Many emergency funds have been set up to assist Ukrainian refugees, and to provide immediate humanitarian and medical assistance where needed, including in the Quad Cities.

Here, the Martin Rich family and the Louis and Ida Fox-Rich Endowment Fund have very generously stepped up and contributed $10,000 to support Jewish organizations in and around Ukraine who are on-the-ground helping the Ukrainian people, according to the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

If you would like to help, you can send your donations to the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities by check or through its Paypal account HERE. Please state that your donation is for Ukraine.

All monies collected will be sent to outstanding organizations such as the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), United Hatzalah, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Agency (JA), and/or HIAS.