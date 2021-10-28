QC family gives pit bull with cancer new leash on life

A family from Bettendorf welcomed a new pet into their home and are committed to giving her the best days of her life.

The Smith family adopted Sugar Pie, a 3-year-old pit bull who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Smiths said they knew Sugar Pie was the dog for them since the day they first met at the Humane Society of Scott County shelter. They said they want to give her “the most loving home and all the joy that we can.”

The Smiths said they don’t know how much time she has left. “It was a mammary tumor that they discovered while doing her spay surgery,” Jennifer Smith said. “They also found it in her lungs, so they estimated anywhere from two months to two years of life expectancy.”

The Smith family said they love seeing Sugar Pie enjoying life. “She has no idea that she’s sick,” Jennifer Smith said. “She just acts and plays like she has no care in the world.”

The Smiths said Sugar Pie is still full of life and that every day with her is going to be a gift.