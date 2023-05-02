Looking to save money on family fun this summer? The QC Family Pass has deals on all kinds of attractions on both sides of the Mississippi River. The free mobile pass is a great way for visitors and locals to enjoy attractions at discounted prices.

The QC Family Pass uses mobile-based check-in codes to redeem special offers and discounts. Sign up for the pass for free by clicking here. Once registered, a QC Family Pass will be instantly delivered to your smartphone, ready to use. Discounts can only be used once. Saving the pass to your phone’s home screen means easy one-tap access to discounts.

Current participating locations include:

Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Shows – Buy one get one free popcorn or hot dog at concessions

Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – Two free postcards of each home

Celebration River Cruises – Buy one, get one free tickets for a 1 ½ hour narrated sightseeing cruise

Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – $1 off any ice cream shake

Elevate Trampoline Park (Milan & Davenport) – 50% off jump time for up to six jumpers

Family Museum – Buy-one-get-one-free admission

Figge Art Museum – $2 off admission

German American Heritage Center – Buy-one-get-one free admission

Isabel Bloom – Free behind-the-scenes tour and 10% off purchase

John Deere Pavilion & John Deere Store – Kids giveaways & 10% off at the John Deere Store

John Hauberg Indian Museum – Free Admission

Karpeles Manuscript Museum – Free Admission

Putnam Museum & Science Center – Buy-one-get-one free admission; $1 Off popcorn, 10% OFF at museum store

Quad Cities River Bandits (baseball) – 4 bleacher tickets for $20

Quad City Botanical Center – $1 off admission

Quad City Storm (hockey) – $10 off a $17 or $21 game ticket (redeem at the arena box office)

TBK Bank Sports Complex – Buy one-get one 30-minute arcade card

“The QC Family Pass is just one of the many products we have activated in our regional destination,” said Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications for Visit Quad Cities. “The QC Coffee Trail, QC Public Art Trail, QC Ale Trail, and our QC Insider Texts create new experiences that emotionally connect with Quad Citizens and our visitors. We are continually looking at new ways to create new and memorable experiences for everyone.”

The Quad Cities Family Pass is ongoing, and people can register at any time. The Pass is updated each May. Organizations that are interested in providing a family-friendly offer can do so anytime during the year and should call Visit Quad Cities at (800) 747-7800 for more information.

For more information about Visit Quad Cities and their programs, click here.