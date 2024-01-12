The annual Quad Cities Farm Show will return to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend.

The sprawling farm show will be held Sunday, Jan. 14 to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours for the show are Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Tuesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can see 60,000 square feet of new equipment, products and services designed for today’s farmer and farming operations, plus the latest in supply and livestock equipment. Discover new technologies that are so vital to profit for full and part-time farmers.

There is free admission and free parking. For more information, visit the Expo Center website HERE.