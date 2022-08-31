The Quad City Federation of Labor will hold the 39th-annual Labor Day Parade in East Moline.

The Quad City Federation of Labor on Wednesday reported it has a record number of entries this year for the 39th-annual Labor Day parade in East Moline.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Tony Bultinck, president of the Illinois State Association of Letter Carriers and of NALC Local 292.

The parade will include various union organizations, high school marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations and entertainment businesses from around the Quad Cities.

The parade will pull out of the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot, at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, traveling over to 15th Avenue down to 3rd Street and across the train tracks, where the parade will end.

“While we unfortunately had to cancel the parade for the past couple of years, I am extremely excited to have it coming back this year,” Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, said in Wednesday’s release. “We have missed seeing the community and families with children enjoying watching and listening to the parade as it passes by. We’re looking forward to offering our community a fun and entertaining time.”

“Let’s all hope the weather holds out, as there will be no scheduled rain date,” he added. The 2021 East Moline Labor Day Parade was canceled because of the surge in COVID-19.

The QC Federation of Labor serves Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois. Currently there are 70 local unions and three union organizations representing over 33,000 workers affiliated with the QC Federation of Labor, according to its website.