QC Festival of Praise to return September 5th

Organizers have announced that the QC Festival of Praise will be happening this Labor Day Weekend.

In their 22nd year, the christian music event will be happening by the stage in in Leclaire Park in Davenport on September 5th. Contemporary christian artist Big Daddy Weave is headlining the show.

Attendees will not be required to social distance or wear masks.

“Well it just boils down to their choice,” Kathryn Bohn, executive director of the festival said. “If they feel in any kind of jeopardy coming in with their health, they probably shouldn’t come. But that’s their choice, I’m not going to mandate it.”