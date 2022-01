The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a call at 12:32 p.m. Monday of a fire at 534 31st Street, Rock Island.

534 31st Street, Rock Island (Google Maps)

Crews encountered heavy smoke coming from roof. No one was home at the time of the fire except for two pets, one confirmed dead and the other presumed dead.

Reports are that the fire started in the back of the home, and the property will be uninhabitable for the foreseeable future. Cause of the fire is under investigation.