QC firefighter named Firefighter of the Year

The Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 announced that Lieutenant Ryan Winkler was chosen as Firefighter of Year for Iowa.

Lt. Winkler was recognized for two of his lifesaving efforts, one in 2018 for a male who had attempted suicide and one in 2019 for an unresponsive victim of a house fire. Winkler was selected by the American Legion of Iowa as the recipient of Iowa’s Firefighter of the Year Award.

Winkler will be recognized at the Annual Department Convention in July in Des Moines. Lt. Winkler’s nomination has moved forward to the National Affairs Committee for consideration for the National Firefighter of the Year Award. This is the second year in a row that a Clinton firefighter was chosen as Iowa’s Firefighter of the Year.