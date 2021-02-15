QC Flood Resiliency Alliance will meet virtually Thursday

An online meeting of the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The alliance is open to the public and is a forum for timely and educational information on flood prevention, mitigation, flood insurance and floodplain management, a news release says. Speakers will include Gena McCullough, Bi-State Regional Commission; Mark Hunt, City of Bettendorf; Alayna Chuney, National Caucus of Environmental Legislators.

About the Alliance: At River Action’s October 2018 Upper Mississippi River Conference, a workshop launched a new initiative for the greater Quad City region within the Mississippi River watershed. The Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance kicked off with many local river cities, towns and villages showing a keen interest in flood prevention, flood damage mitigation, and floodplain restoration. Quarterly meetings followed, starting in November 2018.

The alliance includes parts of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Whiteside, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois. It provides a forum for river stakeholders to share information, resources, flood prevention or mitigation policies and to get to know river neighbors for assistance before, during or after flood events.

About 75 communities comprise the alliance footprint, but only three are enrolled in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The CRS encourages a variety of creditable activities that communities can undertake as they continually strive to improve their ratings.

The base rating begins at 10, and a variety of activities take the rating toward the best rating of 1, which earns the largest flood insurance discounts.

The activities themselves provide benefits to the community in reduced or avoided flood damage, quicker recovery, and stricter floodplain regulations to continue these benefits into the future. Moline, Davenport and Rock Island County are rated eight, eight, and seven, respectively and currently earn modest discounts on flood-insurance premiums.

Goals of the alliance include educating communities on the CRS program and assisting with application and enrollment, training certified floodplain managers to eventually have one in each community, and establishing pre-disaster communications and relationships between communities to enable sharing of resources and assistance around flood events.

Meetings are held quarterly. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact River Action at 563-322-2969 or email cdowney@riveraction.org.