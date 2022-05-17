Quad Citizens are invited to a meeting Thursday, May 19, 2022, of the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance.

It will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, Iowa. The expert speakers will include:

Scott Whitney, Chief of the Project Management Branch at the Rock Island District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will answer such questions as:

What’s in the Infrastructure Bill for Flood Mitigation?

How will the Infrastructure Bill affect our region?

Teresa Stadelmann, PE, CFM, the Operations Manager of HR Green’s Water Resources Practice and President of the Iowa Floodplain & Stormwater Management Association, and she will discuss the focus of that association in 2022.

The Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance was formed in 2018 as a group of 26 communities in Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Whiteside, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois and stretches from Clinton, Iowa to New Boston, Ill.

It provides a forum for river stakeholders to share information, resources, flood prevention or mitigation policies and to get to know river neighbors for assistance before, during or after flood events.