For the third year in a row, the Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership has won a national Food Recovery Challenge (FRC) award, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The EPA Food Recovery Challenge Award winners demonstrate how preventing food waste and diverting excess wholesome food away from landfills and to people is important for the environment and communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in the official announcement from the EPA. “Their accomplishments serve as excellent examples to other companies, governments, organizations and communities, particularly because food is the single largest category of waste.”

Christina McDonough is board chair for the Food Rescue Partnership.

“The Food Rescue Partnership educates local food establishments about food recovery. So it was a natural fit to become part of the FRC,” FRP board chair Christina McDonough said in a release on the award. Some of the activities that helped earn this award for the FRP include:

The Food Rescue Partnership is one of 18 innovative businesses and organizations that are being recognized by the U.S. EPA at a national level for work done in 2020 and 2021. The local members of Food Rescue take a stand against food waste in our community by donating their excess food to local nonprofit hunger relief agencies to feed hungry people and/or farmers for animal feed or compost.

“It’s always an honor for the Food Rescue Partnership to be recognized by the U.S. EPA,” McDonough said. The majority of FRP activities and materials have been provided through volunteerism, in-kind donations, or grants from stakeholders and community partners. FRP stakeholders continually strategize new and unique opportunities to highlight its members in Food Rescue and spread the food recovery message.

“This recognition is possible by the hard work and commitment of our stakeholders and community partners,” said McDonough. “Together, we are making the Quad Cities a community dedicated to eliminating food waste.”

Started in 2013, the Food Rescue Partnership’s vision is simple — make the QC a community dedicated to eliminating food waste. In America, 40% of all the food produced is not consumed annually, according to the FRP. It gets thrown away, even though in our area alone, 8.9% of Scott County and 10.9% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure, the group says. The FRP is a Quad Cities coalition that promotes rescuing food for its best possible use.

Nearly 600 businesses, governments and organizations actively participated in the nationwide FRC in 2020-2021. Since the launch of the program in 2011, FRC partners prevented and diverted over 5.5 million tons of wasted food from entering landfills. In the most recent reporting cycle, FRC partners prevented or diverted about 1.2 million tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators, saving up to $61.5 million in avoided landfill costs.

Data-driven award recipients achieved the highest percentage increases in food waste diversion in their sectors comparing year-to-year data. Narrative award winners (including FRP) achieved notable progress in the areas of source reduction, leadership, innovation, education and outreach, and endorsement of sustainable management of food.

Learn more and check out the other national award winners at EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge Awardees Showcase Ways to Tackle Largest Category of Waste in Landfills.

For more on FRP, visit its website.