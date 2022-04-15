The next time you’re driving on 44th Street in Rock Island between 5th and 4th Avenues, you’ll see this sign: “Food Truck Park Coming This Spring.”

The half-acre lot is on the border of Moline and Rock Island. Chavaras and Krystall Trice are the owners of Mom and Pop Ups. They wanted to make a space where people can enjoy food.

“We’re just really hoping to bring something here that the people will be interested in, and it will bring something nice to the city of Rock Island” Krystall Trice said. “It’s a great community, and we just want to add to that.”

Carlos Caudillo, owner of Tacos Al Vapor, said this new food truck park is a recipe for success. “I think it’s a good idea. There’s a lot of food trucks. It would be a great idea for us to be together in one location,” Caudillo said. “People will get to know us because there’s a lot of us. If they’re going to do an event like this I think it’s a great idea.”

The owners of Food Truck Park, which will be open seven days a week, hope it won’t be long before spots and stomachs start filling up. “We’ve reached out to a lot of food trucks. There is definitely an interest,”Chavaras Trice said. “Some people are struggling with staffing. But as we move forward, we hope to get a lot more interest in food trucks that need a place to park and serve their food.”

Rates to rent a spot start at $100. The owners also offer specials depending on how many days people want to rent out a spot.

For more information, call Mom and Pop Ups at (309) 721-8226.