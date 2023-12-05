The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Tuesday announced recipients of its fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. Ten local nonprofits have received a total of $155,164 to build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power that they need to serve their communities.

“The Community Foundation is committed to the nonprofit sector in our region,” Kaleigh Trammell, the Community Foundation’s interim director of grantmaking and community initiatives, said in a Tuesday release. “We’re seeing nonprofits devote this funding to promoting equity in their organizations, improving technology, and extending their missions. All of these groups are building internal capacity to ensure that their programs continue to reach people in our community well into the future.”

Kaleigh Trammell is interim director of grantmaking and community initiatives.

Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants have been distributed to organizations involved in a variety of projects, including health, housing, and youth activities. The following nonprofits received fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants:

Junior Achievement of the Heartland , Inspiration Center technology purchases—$19,910

, Inspiration Center technology purchases—$19,910 Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities , scaffolding to improve safety, efficiency, and double our current capacity for home building—$20,000

, scaffolding to improve safety, efficiency, and double our current capacity for home building—$20,000 Iowa Legal Aid , technology upgrades to improve Iowa Legal Aid’s program delivery—$17,324

, technology upgrades to improve Iowa Legal Aid’s program delivery—$17,324 Lutheran Social Services of Illinois , anti-racism training for Quad Cities area staff—$7,800

, anti-racism training for Quad Cities area staff—$7,800 River Action Inc., Technology upgrades and planning to inform mission—$20,000

Technology upgrades and planning to inform mission—$20,000 NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative , strategic planning and upgraded communications—$20,000

, strategic planning and upgraded communications—$20,000 Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois – Quad Cities , strategic planning to improve strategy, mission, and program delivery—$10,000

, strategic planning to improve strategy, mission, and program delivery—$10,000 McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Church , purchasing technology for the renovated St. Anthony school building—$11,435

, purchasing technology for the renovated St. Anthony school building—$11,435 WQPT – QC Public TV / Western Illinois University Foundation , industry training opportunities for staff development—$15,000

, industry training opportunities for staff development—$15,000 The Center, leadership development for succession planning—$14,495

Nonprofit Capacity Building grants are made from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise. To support the fund, you can give online or contact Anne Calder, vice president of development.

The next round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants will be awarded in spring. The pre-application form must be submitted via the online grant system by April 1, 2024.