The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Tuesday announced recipients of its fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. Ten local nonprofits have received a total of $155,164 to build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power that they need to serve their communities.
“The Community Foundation is committed to the nonprofit sector in our region,” Kaleigh Trammell, the Community Foundation’s interim director of grantmaking and community initiatives, said in a Tuesday release. “We’re seeing nonprofits devote this funding to promoting equity in their organizations, improving technology, and extending their missions. All of these groups are building internal capacity to ensure that their programs continue to reach people in our community well into the future.”
Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants have been distributed to organizations involved in a variety of projects, including health, housing, and youth activities. The following nonprofits received fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants:
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Inspiration Center technology purchases—$19,910
- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, scaffolding to improve safety, efficiency, and double our current capacity for home building—$20,000
- Iowa Legal Aid, technology upgrades to improve Iowa Legal Aid’s program delivery—$17,324
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, anti-racism training for Quad Cities area staff—$7,800
- River Action Inc., Technology upgrades and planning to inform mission—$20,000
- NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, strategic planning and upgraded communications—$20,000
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois – Quad Cities, strategic planning to improve strategy, mission, and program delivery—$10,000
- McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Church, purchasing technology for the renovated St. Anthony school building—$11,435
- WQPT – QC Public TV / Western Illinois University Foundation, industry training opportunities for staff development—$15,000
- The Center, leadership development for succession planning—$14,495
Nonprofit Capacity Building grants are made from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise. To support the fund, you can give online or contact Anne Calder, vice president of development.
The next round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants will be awarded in spring. The pre-application form must be submitted via the online grant system by April 1, 2024.