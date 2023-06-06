The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, a private foundation administered in partnership with the Quad Cities Community Foundation, has granted $1,198,211 to 53 area nonprofits to advance its vision of a growing, thriving, inclusive community through investments in innovation and accessibility.
“For more than 55 years, the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation has committed to understanding the changing needs of the Quad Cities community and continually reinvesting in the new and established organizations working to address them,” said Jennifer Waterman, one of the Foundation’s trustees. “We’re proud to partner with our region’s nonprofits on their priorities this year.”
Between now and Sept. 1, 2023, nonprofits in the QC area are invited to apply for the Foundation’s next grant cycle. All funding decisions will be made by the Foundation’s trustees by the end of November. The application and a step-by-step guide to the process are available HERE.
The foundation makes grants for capital construction projects, program and initiatives grants, and operational expenses to organizations working within its three focus areas: culture and the arts, education, and social welfare. In its last round of grants, the foundation made significant commitments to the Figge Art Museum’s education programs, Humility Homes and Services, Quad City Arts, the Vera French Mental Health Center, and many other organizations, along with a number of smaller grants.
In addition to this year’s new grants, the foundation continued paying out previously initiated multi-year commitments, bringing its total funding for the year to roughly $2 million.
Evaluation of applications is guided by the foundation’s mission, vision, and values, which include collaboration, inclusivity and diversity, innovation, integrity and transparency, and more. “We’ve seen that generosity is contagious,” said Waterman. “We hope that our community investments set an example for other philanthropic organizations in our area.”
The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation was established as a charitable trust in 1967. Since its founding, it has granted more than $35 million to a wide range of local organizations, including entities large, small, established, and new.
The following nonprofits received grants from the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation (* indicates the first installment of a multi-year commitment):
Culture and the Arts
- Ballet Quad Cities: New Studio Space for Ballet Quad Cities—$20,000*
- Family Museum of Arts & Sciences Foundation: Family Museum Gallery Renovation—$25,000
- Figge Art Museum: Figge Art Museum Education Programs FY23—$55,000
- Genesius Theatre Foundation: Support for Student Productions—$7,000*
- Midwest Writing Center: General Operating Support—$10,000*
- Mississippi Valley Blues Society: Blues in the Schools: Augmenting History and Music Education with Blues Performances and Workshops—$5,000
- Playcrafters Barn Theatre: 2022-23 Operational Support Grant—$12,000
- Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group: Access to Opportunity—$10,000*
- Quad City Arts: Arts Dollars 2023—$80,000
- Quad City Botanical Center: Operational Support—$25,000
- Quad City Symphony Orchestra: QCSO operational support—$25,000
Education
- Association of Fundraising Professionals – Quad Cities Chapter: Developing the Next Generation of Successful Quad Cities Fundraising Professionals—$5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley: One to one Youth Mentoring—$20,000*
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley: 2022 Operational Support—$20,000
- Fresh Films: Fresh Films Year-Round Leadership and Workforce Development Program for Quad City Youth—$9,000
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois: The Girl Scout Leadership Program for Girls in Scott and Rock Island Counties—$30,000
- Grow Quad Cities Fund-Iowa Quad Cities Career Connections Program: Apprenticeship Signing Day—$10,000
- Hope At The Brick House, Inc.: Educational Support and Outreach Programs for At-Risk Children—$10,000
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland JA: BizTown and JA Finance Park Learning Experiences—$20,000
- Marriage and Family Counseling Service: Resident Training Program—$10,000*
- Nahant Marsh Education Center: Nahant Marsh—$20,000*
- Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation: Niabi Zoo Operational Projects—$42,000
- STEAM ON WHEELS: Purchasing Equipment to Expand STEAM Programming for Rock Island Students—$25,000
- The Literacy Connection: The Literacy Connection Operating Expenses 2022-2023 School Year—$5,000*
- United Way Quad Cities—Learn United: $25,000*
- WQPT Quad Cities PBS – WIU Foundation: WQPT Education and Outreach Services—$50,000
- YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley: Camping Counts – Chance for Success—$25,000
Social Welfare
- Argrow’s House: Purchasing a larger vehicle to transport domestic abuse survivors—$12,500
- Cafe On Vine: Cafe On Vine’s Daily Readiness Program—$6,000
- Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities: Operations Support For Our Davenport Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic—$10,000
- Christ United Methodist Church of the Illinois Quad Cities: Food Pantries – East Moline & Silvis—$2,500*
- Clock, Inc: Clock, Inc—$30,000*
- Community Home Partners: Meeting Tenants Basic Needs—$5,000
- EveryChild: Child Abuse Prevention and Community Education—$20,000
- Friendly House: Gym Floor Restoration—$17,810
- Friends of Iowa CASA & ICFCRB: Enhancement of Scott County Foster Care Review Board and Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs—$12,000
- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities: Renovation of four homes at Scattered Sites—$25,000
- Hand in Hand: Hand in Hand Operational Support—$20,000
- Handicapped Development Center: Daily Discovery Reimagined—$50,000
- Humility Homes and Services, Inc.: Humility Homes and Services, Inc. Operational Support—$60,000*
- Lead(h)er: Strike a Match operational support—$5,000
- LivWell Cares: Free personalized placement, information & referral services for low-income seniors in the QCA—$10,000
- NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley: NAMI Development Operations Support Year 2—$10,000
- Narratives QC: Narratives: Empowering At-Risk Young Adults to Reach Their Full Potential—$12,500
- One Eighty: Repairing the One Eighty Career Training Center Roof to Benefit At-Risk Davenport Residents—$25,000*
- River Bend Food Bank: River Bend Food Bank Backpack Program: Feeding At-Risk Kids During the Weekend—$75,000*
- Safe Families for Children Alliance: Safe Families for Children Quad Cities—$5,000
- Tapestry Farms: Tapestry Farms: Investing in the Lives of Refugees in the Quad Cities—$15,000
- Transitions Mental Health Services: Furniture remodel for TMHS Residential program—$18,525
- Unity House: Improving Capacity and Efficiency While Helping Men Successfully Recover from Addiction—$6,376
- Vera French Foundation: Expanding The Number of Affordable Housing Units Available Through Vera French Housing—$75,000*
- World Relief Moline: Sustaining Services for an Increased Client Base After the Afghanistan Crisis—$50,000
- Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island: Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County – Peer Justice Program—$20,000