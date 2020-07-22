QC funeral directors say cremations are on the rise as COVID-19 pandemic impacts funerals

The coronavirus pandemic is increasing demand for one particular service offered by funeral homes.

They have been getting more requests for cremations since the pandemic began as families face restrictions on what type of funeral they can have.

To prevent family members from having to travel, some are cremating to keep the ashes and wait to have a larger memorial service.

If you know someone who has had to plan a funeral during the pandemic, you realize how much tougher it is to go through this already difficult task.

“When people need hugs the most, they’re getting them the least, and that’s been the real problem of social distancing and people not being able to come together when we really need our friends around us,” says Eric Trimble, Funeral Director at Trimble Home & Crematory.

Trimble says, with social distancing in place, and limits on out-of-state travel, they have seen an increase in cremations since the pandemic began.

“The advantage of cremation is, there is not an immediate need to do anything. So, we’re finding many families are having a cremation service now,” Trimble says. “Maybe a private family memorial service, and will host a gathering for their families and friends at a later date once social distancing has changed.”

Over at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island, owners there say, while they are doing more virtual services, cremation requests have increased as well.

Joseph Perez, Co-Owner of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, says the uptick isn’t strictly a reflection of the pandemic. It falls in line with a trend that began years back and will likely continue.

“In general, cremation is on the rise throughout the county. As we see a rise in cremation, it’s not just for funeral homes just here, but everywhere are experiencing, so yes, we are seeing an increase in cremation,” says Perez.