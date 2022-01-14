QC area Girl Scouts put their best foot forward in donating socks to feet in need

When Girl Scouts from Service Unit 882 in Warren County, Ill., heard that the most necessary but least donated items to shelters were socks, they jumped into action.

To put cold feet into warm socks, the girls partnered with First Christian Church in Monmouth, from Dec. 13, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022 in collect socks.

Harper Putnam from 2197 stops by to add her donation for Dorcas’ Closet.

In total, they gathered 285 pairs of socks and three pairs of gloves for Dorcas’ Closet, located in Roseville, Ill. Dorcas’ Closet is run by the mother-daughter duo, Sheila Morath and Stephanie Hughes. Over their 16 years of operation, the once “old garage” has now grown into an amazing shop for those in need to pick up clothing, household items, school supplies, and more, according to Girl Scouts of Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

Sheila Morath and Stephanie Hughes from Dorcas’ Closest pose with the donated socks and gloves.

“I’ve been there; I know what it’s like to raise children on my own and need help,” Stephanie Hughes said in a Friday release. “We are here for everyone and if we don’t have something you need, we can usually find it.”

The Girl Scouts from Warren County, with the help of their troop leaders, were able to partner with First Christian Church and Dorcas’ Closest to practice their mission of making the world a better place. And a warmer place.