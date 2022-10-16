Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Gorh band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22.

It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The new costume party show will be Oct. 22 at Rozz-Tox, Rock Island.

Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back from the dead. Their last live performance was in 1995 in Kenosha, Wis., bandleader Joshua Bentley of East Moline said recently.

Regen Magazine voted their album “Night Creeps” as one of the top 10 albums of 2021. Bentley has fronted other Q-C bands, Savage Gentlemen, Human Aftertaste and Hot Candy Idols (national touring with Human Aftertaste in 2007) and now has come full circle with the PBM trio.

Pitch Black Manor reunited in 2020, with bandmates Lyle Erickson, and Chad Fifer (now a well-known podcaster with the HP Lovecraft Literary Podcast; having such notable return guests as Patton Oswalt and Chris Sarandon).

“The feeling is pure elation,” Bentley said recently of bringing the boys back. “I would have never guessed this timeline would have emerged. The change is the focus and determination on the songwriting process. Oftentimes our practices in our younger years devolved into a lot of prank calls to area businesses. Now, sadly, we’re old and write better songs.

“Walking into the practice space with these guys just brings me home to a time when I felt free and limitless,” he said. “We’re the same in that this shared vision of the Pitch Black Manor never really died for us. Adulthood tried to stake us, but we have risen from the grave hungry for more!”

The Oct. 22 event at Rozz-Tox is a costume party, so come dressed to shock, stalk and get down with the dancing dead. A special guest will be the Quad Cities’ very own DJ Buddha.

Admission is $15 at the door or $10 advance tickets — available HERE. Anyone under 18 requires a parent or adult guardian.

For more information on Pitch Black Manor, click HERE.