Three Quad-City Area graduates have been named as winners of $10,000 in STEM-based scholarships.

Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. awarded the scholarships via the 2022 Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship program. North Scott High School graduate Taylor Mayhue was named the overall winner of a $5,000 scholarship, and Karl Jensen of Jensen Home School/Scholé Quad Cities and Peyton Sanderson of Pleasant Valley High School each received a $2,500 semi-finalist scholarship.

“We always are impressed by the accomplishments, perseverance and drive of the scholarship applicants, but this year’s class inspired us to expand the program even further,” Amy Lank, President & CEO of APS, said. “It is so vital for us to invest in our country’s future workforce. Offering this scholarship program not only recognizes all they have accomplished so far but helps propel them forward in their future careers.”

Here is more information about the scholarship receipients:

Taylor Mayhue is bound for Iowa State University in the fall where she plans to double major in Food Science and Agriculture Education, with a desire to ultimately pursue an MBA in Food Science. She was actively involved as President of her FFA chapter, served as the Vice President of Lions and Rotary Club Communications through her service club and was a member of both the National Honor Society and the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Teens for Tomorrow (T4T) program. During her time with FFA, she participated in numerous FFA competitions relating to food science and won individual and group awards relating to agriscience research, biotechnology and milk quality. American Power Systems, Inc.

Karl Jensen (L) and Taylor Mayhue (photo: American Power Systems, Inc.)

Karl Jensen will attend Valparaiso University in the fall to study Electrical Engineering with a focus on mechatronics. In addition to his studies, Jensen started his own lawn mowing business at age 13, ultimately realizing that that electricity and electronics were what really sparked his curiosity and imagination when investigating mechanical issues with either his or customer’s mowers. He has been very active with the Boy Scouts of America’s Scouts BSA program. Growing his knowledge of science and technology with STEM-related merit badges such as robotics, engineering, electricity, chemistry and nuclear science, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Silver Palm in June 2021. American Power Systems, Inc.

Peyton Sanderson (photo: American Power Systems, Inc.)

Peyton Sanderson will attend Iowa State University this fall to study Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Astronomy. As a senior in high school, she transferred schools be able to participate in programs and classes that would support her future aspirations in engineering. As part of an Introduction to Engineering Design class, she worked with a group to design, build, and test a prototype wheelchair tray system that would benefit a classmate. She participated in multiple STEM-related clubs, including Astronomy Club, PNB Aviation, during which the group constructed an RV-12 airplane, and Women in STEM, which allowed her to teach young kids how to code and to encourage other women to have a strong voice in male-dominated STEM fields. She also competed with the state qualifying PVHS robotics team, #7196 Everything That’s Radical. American Power Systems, Inc.

According to a release, the scholarships are merit- and needs-based one-time gifts for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Named for the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur, who founded APS, which designs and manufactures advanced mobile power systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and other purpose-built specialty vehicles, the Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship program was founded in 2017 to encourage bright, creative young people to achieve and excel, and to help them change the world for the better.

For more information about the scholarship program, click here.