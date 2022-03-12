Bitterly cold temperatures didn’t stop hundreds from enjoying the bi-state Grand Parade XXXVI. Organized by the St. Patrick Society, the parade started at 11:30 Saturday morning in downtown Rock Island, crossing the Centennial Bridge and ending at the RiverCenter, where a post-parade bash was held from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The luck of the Irish was with paradegoers, with plenty of candy all around. Some Quad Citians shared their favorite parts of the yearly event:

So far, there have been no reports of any caught leprechauns from the parade.