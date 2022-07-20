Habitat for Humanity QC received $15,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to build a new home in Davenport.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is among more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

At least one in 10 Iowa households spend over half of their income on housing and the number of families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise, according to a Wednesday release from Habitat. This year, Habitat QC will build five homes and renovate four homes in an effort to produce and preserve affordable housing units in the area.

“We appreciate the support of Wells Fargo in helping us build thriving communities in the Quad Cities,” says Habitat’s Development Director Rebecca Ludin.

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

Wells Fargo volunteers helping build a Habitat for Humanity home in Charlotte, N.C.

“The pandemic highlighted in a new way that a quality and affordable place to call home, especially during times of crisis, is critical to the safety and security of families,” Mary Mack, CEO of consumer and small business banking for Wells Fargo and a Habitat for Humanity International board member, said in a Habitat release May 24, 2022. “Volunteering with Habitat has always been a huge source of pride for our employees, and we’re excited to put on our hard hats to help families start a new journey in their lives as homeowners.”

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $119 million to Habitat for Humanity International and local affiliates in support of affordable and sustainable housing since 2010, including support for new home construction and repairs, helping older adults age in their homes, and neighborhood revitalization and disaster response efforts.

Wells Fargo also supports Habitat’s Cost of Home five-year advocacy campaign, through which local Habitat affiliates, partners, volunteers and community members are working together to help 10 million people gain access to an affordable home.

“Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo have a shared commitment to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “With the support of Wells Fargo this year, we will be able to help even more families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and create stronger and more resilient communities. We are grateful for their continued partnership.”

