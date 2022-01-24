QC hardware store steps up to support children’s hospital

A hardware store in Clinton continues to step up to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

O’Donnell Ace Hardware has been raising money for the past three years. The money goes to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and in turn to the University’s Children Hospital, said Assistant Manager Shane Pinder.

“This is our biggest year yet. We did $16,000, just a little over, which is our Clinton store here. On average we did $26,000-$27,000 out of seven stores,” said Pinder. “Every 10 cents of every single key we do in this store gets donated. As well, we’ll do simple food events kind of things for snacks, any type of donations.”

Pinder knows how meaningful these donations are since his daughter was once a patient at the children’s hospital.

“My daughter needed it right away, quickly, and we didn’t see a bill for it. It was just overwhelming at that point,” said Pinder.

The store started fundraising three years ago and has received great support since day one.

“Our first year we barely hit our goal. We’ve always had a goal of $5,000 to $10,000 when we first started. Now every year is $10,000. Now we need to make a goal so we can strive ourselves at a store level to get going even more,” said Pinder.