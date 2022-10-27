The Quad Cities metro area has the lowest unemployment in Illinois, tied with Bloomington, according to new data released Thursday.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area saw a jobless rate of 3.4 percent in September (as did Bloomington) down 1 percent from the same month in 2021, according to a state release. The QC jobless rate was also the lowest in the state in August 2022, at 3.8%.

For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metro areas in September, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.

“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of job seeker.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (14 areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (13 areas); Other Services (12 areas); Wholesale Trade (11 areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (10 areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in five, and was unchanged in five.