QC haunted houses offer a flair for scare

Embrace the spooky season with a visit to QC haunted attractions if you dare!


💀 ASYLUM of MAD Dreams Scream Park – 19425 IL-84, Cordova – October 15, 16 22, 23, 29, 30 – 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Factory of Fear – 5027 4th Ave., Moline, IL – October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 QC Haunted Forest – 3501 207th Street North, Port Byron – October 15,16, 22, 23, 29, 30 – 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Shock House – 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island – October 14,15,16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 – Thursdays 7:00-10:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Terror at Skellington Manor – 420 18th Street, Rock Island – Through October 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 Torment at Twelve Hundred – 5030 North 1200th Avenue, Orion – October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays and Halloween 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 Haunted Carter Farms – 28322 Great River Rd, Princeton – October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 – Sunset until 10:30 p.m.

💀 Quick Shine Wash of Terror – 505 East 53rd Street, Davenport – October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31 – 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Did we miss your favorite QC haunted attractions? Click here to let us know!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

