QC haunted houses offer a flair for scare

Embrace the spooky season with a visit to QC haunted attractions if you dare!



💀 ASYLUM of MAD Dreams Scream Park – 19425 IL-84, Cordova – October 15, 16 22, 23, 29, 30 – 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Factory of Fear – 5027 4th Ave., Moline, IL – October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 QC Haunted Forest – 3501 207th Street North, Port Byron – October 15,16, 22, 23, 29, 30 – 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Shock House – 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island – October 14,15,16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 – Thursdays 7:00-10:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7:00-11:00 p.m.

💀 Terror at Skellington Manor – 420 18th Street, Rock Island – Through October 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 Torment at Twelve Hundred – 5030 North 1200th Avenue, Orion – October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 – Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m.-midnight – Sundays and Halloween 7:00-10:00 p.m.

💀 Haunted Carter Farms – 28322 Great River Rd, Princeton – October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 – Sunset until 10:30 p.m.

💀 Quick Shine Wash of Terror – 505 East 53rd Street, Davenport – October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31 – 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Did we miss your favorite QC haunted attractions? Click here to let us know!