QC Haven of Hope women and children’s shelter merged with Christian Care

QC Haven of Hope’s women and children’s shelter is now part of Christian Care.

QC Haven of Hope and Christian Care announced Friday that QC Haven of Hope’s women and children’s shelter became a part of Christian Care on Oct. 29th.

The shelter — now known as Christian Care Martha’s House — will be continued under the direction

of executive director Franklin Roe Jr. and Christian Care’s board of directors.

“Christian Care has served the homeless community for more than 105 years, operating a shelter for homeless men and providing a community meal site for the hungry. The passion and caring of its staff now include the vision of offering shelter for homeless women and children,” board president Thomas Mielnik said in a Friday release.

Beth Darnell, chair of the QC Haven of Hope, said “that the vision formed over 15 years ago for QC Haven of Hope has been to offer shelter for women and children facing a period of homelessness. Now this critical mission is being passed to Christian Care.”

“We decided to give a nod back to the time when the house was named ‘Martha House,’ based on the biblical woman, Martha, who showed hospitality to Jesus,” Roe said Friday.

“Those who have supported the missions of these two great organizations are thanked,” he added. He asked for continued support from the community so as to serve homeless and hungry men, women and children in the Quad Cities.

For more information, visit christiancareqc.org.