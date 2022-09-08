The Rock Island County Health Department will be offering the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster

Beginning Friday, September 9, the booster will be available 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. The department has 300 doses, but more are expected the following week. No appointments are necessary, but attendees should be prepared to wait. Masks are required.

Additionally, the new Moderna bivalent booster will be available Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. The Rock Island County Health Department is also are offering the first and second doses (primary series). Please let staff at the front window know which dose you are seeking and bring your vaccination card.

For more information, click here.