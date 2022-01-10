QC health department now offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12+

The Scott County Health Department now has doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The department started offering the vaccine Monday for kids 12 and older. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control approved the boosters for the younger group if they got their original series five months ago. The health department also has the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for everyone 18 and older. You can get vaccinated on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Almost 200 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Quad Cities Area. Genesis Health System reported 73 patients in its hospitals with the virus. Fifty-two of them are in Davenport, and 11 patients are in intensive care. UnityPoint Health is treating 107 patients in its hospitals for COVID-19, and 28 are in the intensive care unit. The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed 876 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, along with a new death. That’s now 427 dead from the virus during the pandemic.