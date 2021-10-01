QC health system earns national healthcare award

UnityPoint Health – Trinity has won an award for healthcare leadership and health equity for recognizing the value of community health by focusing on local health disparities. The award was presented Wednesday by PRC, a leading healthcare experience company, at the Healthcare Experience Summit in Omaha, Nebraska.



“We’re honored to have others acknowledge the amazing work our team members provide for patients in our hospitals and clinics every single day,” said Daniel Joiner, diversity and community impact officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Our teams take tremendous pride in their hard work and enduring commitment to making our communities healthier.”

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and physician alignment and engagement.

