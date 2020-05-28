QC healthcare workers getting flyover salute

Friday morning, Quad City area healthcare workers will get a flyover salute.

The 97X morning team of Dwyer & Michaels organized the event after the Quad Cities were not included in the recent flyovers from the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds. They recruited local pilots to honor those on the frontline of the virus.

The planes, piloted by Dr. Michael Burchett, Bob Johnson, Charlie Hammes, and possibly others, will depart from the Davenport Municipal Airport around 9am.

They will fly over hospitals in DeWitt, Clinton, Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Silvis. Exact times of each fly over will be updated on the Dwyer & Michaels’ Twitter account.

The planes being used so far are two RV-8s and a Piper Dakota. The RV-8s will deploy smoke during the flyovers.

The pilots will be interviewed on the Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show while in the air.

Additional information can be found on the 97X website.

We thought healthcare workers in the Quad Cities should be given a flyover too. So look to the skies tomorrow. https://t.co/55wgIVeser — Dwyer & Michaels (@2dorks) May 28, 2020