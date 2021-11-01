QC heating assistance available and importance of furnace check-ups

Monday was the first day people Iowans can apply for help paying their heating bills through LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The federally-funded program helps people with low income pay part their heating bills. Qualification is based on federal poverty guidelines. Households with four people must have an annual gross income of less than $53,000 to qualify.

Officials with the Iowa utilities board said LIHEAP will be important to a lot of people, with heating bills expected to be higher this year.

LIHEAP is also available in illinois. You can apply at your local community action agency.

With colder weather, it’s also a good time to get your furnace inspected to make sure the heater works for winter. An annual inspection can ensure the furnace will work when temperatures drop.

Inspections can also prevent emergency repairs and health risks. They give technicians an opportunity to check for issues and correct them before they turn into serious problems. One technician stressed it’s important to keep furnaces clean. Over time, furnaces burn dirtier, and that can create more carbon monoxide and the possibility of leaks.