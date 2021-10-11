QC help for Medicare enrollment

QC Medicare D and Medicare Advantage users, take note – open enrollment is fast approaching!

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging reminds Quad Citians that Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment begins October 15.

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging offered these tips in a press release:

If you currently have a Medicare D (drug plan) or Medicare Advantage plan, you are encouraged to do a comparison to look at the difference between your current plan and those for 2022.

Compare your current plan to new options to see if you can lower your prescription costs or find a plan better suited to your needs.

Open Enrollment is the one time of the year when Medicare beneficiaries can see the new benefit options Medicare has to offer and make changes to their plan.

The mission of the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging is to empower and support older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers by providing quality services, resources and opportunities to maintain independence and elevate quality of life.

Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment begins October 15 and goes through December 7. For more information, click here or call (309) 793-6800.