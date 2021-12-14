QC high school shortens schedule because of COVID-19 outbreak

Because of an increase in the number of COVID-19-positive cases and classrooms that have reached outbreak definition, United Township High School has sent a message it will limit exposure by shortening its schedule for the final three days of the semester.

Through a robo-call and other communications, the school has informed parents its goal is to still have all school functions.

Here are the details from the school:

● There will still be two bus runs with the first run departing seven minutes after dismissal each day.

● Breakfast will be served as normal. Students need to sit socially distanced while eating.

● Grab-and-go lunches will be available as students exit. Grab-and-go will be stationed at the main entrance/exit, Doors HH (bus doors) entrance/exit, and Door F (athletic hallway) entrance/exit.

● During fourth, fifth and sixth periods students will still report to the cafeteria if it is their lunch period. Lunch will not be served at this time. It will be used as a study hall with as much social-distancing as possible.

● After-school tutoring is cancelled for all three days.

● Sports practice and activity times may be adjusted to fit the revised schedule. Students should check with their coaches/advisors to confirm times.

● For specific information regarding club meetings, after school programs, or extracurricular activities, contact the coach/advisor directly.

● There will be no activity bus on these three days.