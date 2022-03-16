Moline High School students organized a huge walkout last Friday, when hundreds of students peacefully protested about racial issues, which they say they have experienced on campus.

Maryell Jackson is a 9th grader at Moline High School who says she heard a school administrator use the ‘N-word’ two weeks ago.

Jackson recalled this school administrator saying the racial slur multiple times (in front of several students) and saying “I have family by marriage that’s Black, so I can say that.”

Moline High School students held a protest outside the school Friday morning, March 11, 2022.

The school administrator eventually called security on Jackson, she says (because she felt “threatened”), and the freshman was sent to the Dean’s office. Jackson said she explained what happened to the dean and the case is under investigation.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District released a statement this week, saying: “The incident is being investigated by our district administration. As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to comment or provide additional details.”

We spoke with Jackson earlier yesterday, who said she has not seen this school administrator since the incident happened.