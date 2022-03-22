The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a $55,000 donation from Meijers, a Michigan-based family business.

“They believe in treating each other with dignity and respect. They are committed to strengthening the communities they serve,” Hispanic Chamber executive director Janessa Calderon said in a Tuesday release.

“We are very grateful to have received this large of a donation,” she said. “It will make a great impact in the business community and the greater Quad Cities area. We will use the funds towards our Multicultural Speaker Series and small business education programming.”

Janessa Calderon is executive director of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



“Our Diversity & Inclusion journey focuses not just on our own team members, customers and business partners, but on our communities at large,” Meijer president & CEO Rick Keyes said in a Tuesday release. “We look forward to seeing how the Hispanic Chamber uses our gift to create intergenerational wealth and opportunity for people in our communities.”



The retailer’s donation will bolster Hispanic Chambers in the Midwest and their missions to support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of Hispanic and multicultural identities, according to the company.

The QC donation is among $1 million that the company gave to local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses and communities. The donation will be divided evenly between 17 Chambers across the Midwest.

“By investing in these Hispanic Chambers, we hope to empower Hispanic business owners and create an economic impact that’s felt throughout our communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer.



This donation is also part of the retailer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving. As part of its year-end giving, Meijer previously announced a $1.2 million gift to Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as a $300,000 donation to National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates across the Midwest.



The Greater Hispanic Chamber’s Multicultural Speaker Series provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to engage diverse residents and employees from multiple sectors in the QC area, broaden their networks, and enhance their awareness of diversity issues.



Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin — however, they do not have any locations in the QC region.

A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys, and electronics. For more information on Meijer, visit www.meijer.com.

The Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and individuals in the greater QC region in its membership.

The chamber’s mission is to support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of our Hispanic and multicultural identities.

For more information, visit its website.